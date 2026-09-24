Sirsa’s Ward 21 residents complain of contaminated tap water; seek probe

Residents of Ward 21 in Sirsa have raised complaints over foul-smelling and contaminated water being supplied through household taps. Former councillor Neetu Soni has urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma and the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to address the issue.

Soni said complaints had been received from several areas, including Rania Bazaar, Suratgarhia Bazaar, Noharia Bazaar, Gali Sethi Dharamshala Wali, Gali Gurmeet Sethi Wali and Gali Arora Sunaron Wali.

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She said some households were receiving water with a strong foul smell and what residents described as cow dung-like contamination. She said the water was unfit for drinking and even difficult to use for other household purposes.

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Former councillor representative Amit Soni said blocked sewer manholes and possible choking of sewer lines in the main market area could be linked to the problem. He urged officials to inspect both the sewer and drinking water pipelines.

He said technical checks should also be carried out to identify possible leaks or cross-connections between sewer and drinking water lines. “The actual cause can be established only after a proper technical inspection,” he said.

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Neetu Soni and Amit Soni demanded that water samples be collected immediately from the affected areas and sent to a laboratory for testing. They also sought a detailed inspection of the sewer and drinking water networks, along with permanent repairs.

Meanwhile, PHED officials reached the affected area and assured residents that the issue would be resolved at the earliest. Officials said a sewerage blockage could be responsible for the contamination and would be cleared. They also assured residents that the damaged water pipeline would be repaired.