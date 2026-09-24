DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sirsa’s Ward 21 residents complain of contaminated tap water; seek probe

Sirsa’s Ward 21 residents complain of contaminated tap water; seek probe

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:56 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A couple shows the contaminated water being supplied at Ward 21.
Advertisement

Residents of Ward 21 in Sirsa have raised complaints over foul-smelling and contaminated water being supplied through household taps. Former councillor Neetu Soni has urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma and the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to address the issue.

Soni said complaints had been received from several areas, including Rania Bazaar, Suratgarhia Bazaar, Noharia Bazaar, Gali Sethi Dharamshala Wali, Gali Gurmeet Sethi Wali and Gali Arora Sunaron Wali.

Advertisement

She said some households were receiving water with a strong foul smell and what residents described as cow dung-like contamination. She said the water was unfit for drinking and even difficult to use for other household purposes.

Advertisement

Former councillor representative Amit Soni said blocked sewer manholes and possible choking of sewer lines in the main market area could be linked to the problem. He urged officials to inspect both the sewer and drinking water pipelines.

He said technical checks should also be carried out to identify possible leaks or cross-connections between sewer and drinking water lines. “The actual cause can be established only after a proper technical inspection,” he said.

Advertisement

Neetu Soni and Amit Soni demanded that water samples be collected immediately from the affected areas and sent to a laboratory for testing. They also sought a detailed inspection of the sewer and drinking water networks, along with permanent repairs.

Meanwhile, PHED officials reached the affected area and assured residents that the issue would be resolved at the earliest. Officials said a sewerage blockage could be responsible for the contamination and would be cleared. They also assured residents that the damaged water pipeline would be repaired.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts