Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 12

Nishant Malik (21), a jawan of the 11 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, martyred in a terrorist attack at Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, did not respond to his sister’s video call on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Nishant’s father Havildar Jaiveer Malik (retd), a native of Dhanderi village said, “We talked to him on Wednesday evening. His sister was eager to talk to him on the day of Raksha Bandhan and called him, but did not hear back. She waited for the call that would never be reverted,” he said.

