Sisters-in-law flee Sirsa home to live together in Fatehabad

Two women related as sisters-in-law left their homes at a village under the Nathusari Chopta police station and reached Fatehabad, where they stayed together at a hotel. The two had reportedly been close friends for nearly a year and wanted to live together, but refused to marry despite their families’ efforts to persuade them.

According to the police, one of the women is an 18-year-old Class XII student, while the other is a 25-year-old married woman with a five-year-old child. The two had been preparing to live together in a live-in relationship and reportedly stayed at a hotel in Fatehabad after leaving home.

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Following a complaint filed by their families, the police tracked the women to the hotel and brought them to Sirsa. They were later taken to a one-stop centre. During counselling, the women told officials that they liked each other and had left home of their own free will. They expressed their desire to pursue a live-in relationship and said they would consider marriage later.

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Their relatives offered them the option of living separately within the family home, but both refused. The women remained firm on their decision until late evening, when their families returned without them.