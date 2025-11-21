SIT constituted to investigate how Al Falah varsity became terror base

With multiple agencies probing the Delhi blast and the alleged terror activities linked to Al Falah University, the Faridabad Police have constituted a separate Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an independent inquiry.

The SIT comprises two ACPs, one inspector and two sub-inspectors. It has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive report on the university’s functioning and associated activities.

“An SIT has been formed in the investigation of Al Falah University linked to the Delhi blast. The SIT has started an investigation from all aspects,” said the spokesperson of the Faridabad Police.

Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta has instructed the SIT to investigate how the university allegedly became a hub of terrorist activity and to gather detailed information related to its funding, suspected explosive supply routes, and the role of nearby villages, including reported disappearances.

The SIT was formed soon after DGP OP Singh visited the university on Tuesday. Singh had directed that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Commissioner of Police (CP) personally visit the site and ensure that the administration “takes the lead from the front.”

A key question before investigators is how terror suspects managed to use the university as a base for several years without detection. Police sources admitted that the local intelligence network had failed completely in this case.

Investigators are focusing on the trail of explosives used in the Delhi blast, which were sourced from Dhauj village in Faridabad. According to sources, the material was transported via the Sohna–Nuh route, which connects directly to Dhauj. The SIT is examining why large quantities of ammonium nitrate moved along this route without interception at any police checkpoints. The route is now under discreet scrutiny.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Al Falah University has been excluded from the North Zone Cricket Tournament hosted by Aligarh Muslim University. The university’s scheduled match against Manav Rachna University on November 22 has been cancelled. A total of 84 universities from across North India are participating in the tournament.