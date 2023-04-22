SIT constituted to investigate immigration fraud cases

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 21

Home Minister Anil Vij today said there has been an increase in the number of immigration fraud cases in the state and to investigate the cases thoroughly, a special investigation team (SIT) headed by IG Ambala Range has been constituted.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minister said, “We have formed an SIT and it includes SP Ambala Jashandeep Singh Randhawa and SP Kaithal Abhishek Jorwal, while DSP (Headquarter) from each district will be the nodal officer. A toll-free number (8053003400) has been issued and so far eight complaints have been received.”

Monitoring cell set up As per the information, the IG held a meeting with the SPs of Ambala and Kaithal on Thursday in regard to the immigration fraud cases and constituted a monitoring cell

It has decided to check the record of the people who have been booked in two or more fraud cases and get the passports of the people cancelled against whom warrants were issued

“Earlier, an SIT was constituted under the then IG Bharti Arora and 589 persons were held in connection with immigration fraud cases. Now, again the number of cases are on the rise. As many as 365 pending cases will also be investigated by the SIT,” he added.

Vij added that immigration fraud is a big issue. People spend lakhs of rupees, sell their land, jewellery and even house to give money to these people in order to send their children abroad, but the fraudsters cheat innocent people and put the lives of the children in danger. Strict action will be taken against those involved in the fraud.