SIT formed to probe death of two minors

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 27

The Faridabad police have set up SIT to probe the death of two minors whose bodies were found hanging from a tree in a jungle near the Surajkund road on September 25.

A police spokes-person said SIT led by ACP Aman Yadav has been formed on the directions of Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar. He said the four-member team will include SHO Surajkund police station, Crime branch head of the Badkhal police and in-charge Sector 46 police post. The team will conduct a detailed probe into the incident, he added.

