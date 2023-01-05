SIT takes coach to former Haryana minister Sandeep Singh’s house to recreate crime scene

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

The special investigation team (SIT), probing the sexual harassment case against former Sports minister Sandeep Singh, today took the alleged victim to Singh’s official residence in Sector 7 here to recreate the crime scene.

Sources claimed that the police seized the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed at Singh’s house. Meanwhile, they also prepared the list of the security personnel and employees who work at his house. Cops also took their phone numbers.

They will be soon called for questioning.

Earlier in the day, the SIT got the coach’s statement recorded before magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC, at the District Courts in Sector 43.

Soon after getting her statement recorded, the SIT took the coach to Singh’s residence-cum-camp office to recreate the scene. Sources said she narrated the entire incident to the SIT at the crime scene, while her lawyers were made to wait outside the residence. The alleged victim, accompanied by the security provided to her by the Haryana Police, left the house after around an hour. The SIT members, however, stayed at his residence for nearly five hours. No arrests were made by the police.

The coach’s lawyer, Deepanshu Bansal, while speaking to media, alleged that the police were going slow against the accused, adding that the accused should have been arrested immediately after an FIR was registered against him.

SP (City) Shruti Arora, who is supervising the SIT, said no arrests had been made as investigations into the case were on. An FIR against the former captain of the Indian national hockey team was registered on December 31, a day after the junior athletics coach had approached the Chandigarh Police with her complaint.