SIT to probe Ambala deaths

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 29

The local police today formed a special investigation team (SIT) for further probe into the recent Balana deaths.

Relatives and villagers today met Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa and demanded an impartial probe into the case.

Relatives of the deceased said Sukhwinder had named two persons in his suicide note, but the police had arrested only one accused, Balkishan Thakur, so far and even that persons was sent to judicial custody instead of taking him on police remand.

AAP leader Sharan Pal Sachedva, who met the SP along with Balana residents, said, “People were not satisfied with the probe. A panchayat was held in the village and it was decided to meet the SP and seek an impartial probe. The SP has formed an SIT on our demand. If an appropriate action is not taken, another panchayat will be held to take further decision on the issue.”

SP Jashandeep said, “Wrong information is being spread that the police did not seek Balkishan’s remand. We want to clarify that a three-day remand was sought but the court concerned remanded him in judicial custody. We will re-appeal in the court and try to get his police remand.”

“A delegation from Balana village today reached here and, on their request, an SIT has been formed to investigate the case. The SIT will be headed by DSP Joginder Sharma. All important aspects are being investigated into and an appropriate action will be taken in the case,” the SP added.

