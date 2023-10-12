SIT to probe death of 3 in factory tank in Panipat district

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 11

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajit Singh Shekhawat has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of three persons, who were found drowned in a chemical-filled tank at a blanket-manufacturing unit, in Jalalpur village of the district. The SIT headed by ASP Mayank Mishra has begun working on all angles to investigate the death of the three persons.

The bodies of the victims, including Suresh of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Kurban Ali and Islan of Raslapur village of the district, were found in a chemical-filled tank of Gorja International Private limited, on October 8. Family members have alleged murder and the police have registered a case against three factory owners — Naveen, Vishnu and Saurabh — under Sections 302 of the IPC.

On Tuesday, the family members protested against the police after which SP Shekhawat constituted an SIT to conduct a fair probe into the matter after which an SIT was constituted under the supervision of the ASP. Shekhawat said the family members had demanded the investigation of the case be transferred from the Sanoli police.

The team has collected the samples from the chemical-filled tank and also started questioning employees, who were in the factory when the incident had occurred. The actual cause of death would be clear only after the chemical examination of the viscera of the deceased, which was sent to the FSL, the SP said.

