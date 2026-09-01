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Home / Haryana / SIT to probe death of under suspension Power Corporation SE, family cremate body

SIT to probe death of under suspension Power Corporation SE, family cremate body

Tanwar, who was posted as SE with the Power Corporation in the Sonepat circle, had allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:33 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Geetu Ram Tanwar was under suspension and was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside his car in Sector 9 of Karnal on Monday. Tribune photo
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With the assurance of an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an ASP into the death of Superintending Engineer (SE) Geetu Ram Tanwar, who was under suspension and was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside his car in Sector 9 of Karnal on Monday, his family members agreed to cremate his body. The last rites were performed on Tuesday evening.

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Tanwar, who was posted as SE with the Power Corporation in the Sonepat circle, had allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance on the day of his retirement on Monday. His family had refused to perform the last rites, demanding action against those named in his alleged suicide note and seeking a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

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In his suicide note, Tanwar reportedly named several officials of the Power Corporation, including an IAS officer, SEs, XENs and SDOs, alleging that they had harassed him, which he claimed led him to take the extreme step. His family members also demanded that Tanwar’s reinstatement be recorded in official records.

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Tanwar had reportedly been suspended by the Power Corporation after a video of him went viral on social media. In the video, he was allegedly seen making objectionable caste-related remarks. Neeti Tanwar, the deceased’s daughter, claimed that the video was not genuine and alleged that some people had conspired to create, edit and circulate the recording on social media. She alleged that her father had become a victim of caste-based discrimination.

A committee of officials led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rahul Raiya held discussions with the family and assured them that the matter would be investigated fairly. After the assurance, the family agreed to take the body for the last rites.

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Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma and Superintendent of Police (SP) Narender Bijarniya were present at the cremation ground and assured the victim’s family members of justice.

“We have been assured of a fair investigation by the SIT and the benefits that are due after retirement. We have full faith in the administration, so we agreed to cremate the body,” said a family member.

“We have constituted an SIT comprising three members, led by an ASP. We have assured the family of a fair investigation, and they are satisfied with the assurance. We will investigate all angles of the case,” said Narendra Bijarniya, SP Karnal.

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