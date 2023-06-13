Siwani SDM assaulted at native village

Hisar, June 12
The SDM of Siwani subdivision in Bhiwani district sustained an injury after he was assaulted by some persons following a dispute over the common wall of a house at his native Masudpur village in the district today.
SDM Suresh Kumar lodged a complaint with the police, after which they registered a case against four persons — Balwan, his son, daughter and brother — under Sections 323, 452, 506 and 34, IPC, and started investigation. The SDM informed that he had gone to his village, where his brother Satyawan was constructing a house. Following a dispute over a common wall with the neighbour, Balwan, they decided to leave a 4-inch gap between the walls. However, Balwan was not satisfied and engaged in a brawl and assaulted Suresh Kumar with an iron rod. He suffered a head injury.
