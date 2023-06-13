Siwani SDM assaulted at native village

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 12

The SDM of Siwani subdivision in Bhiwani district sustained an injury after he was assaulted by some persons following a dispute over the common wall of a house at his native Masudpur village in the district today.

SDM Suresh Kumar lodged a complaint with the police, after which they registered a case against four persons — Balwan, his son, daughter and brother — under Sections 323, 452, 506 and 34, IPC, and started investigation. The SDM informed that he had gone to his village, where his brother Satyawan was constructing a house. Following a dispute over a common wall with the neighbour, Balwan, they decided to leave a 4-inch gap between the walls. However, Balwan was not satisfied and engaged in a brawl and assaulted Suresh Kumar with an iron rod. He suffered a head injury.