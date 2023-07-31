Six arrested for gambling

Gurugram, July 30
The Gurugram police arrested six people for gambling after raiding a private farmhouse in Bhondsi area of the district. Cash amounting to Rs 2.61 lakh was seized.
According to the police, they received information about people gambling at a farmhouse located at Raisina in the Bhondsi area and they nabbed the suspects.
The six arrested include Sonu, Harvinder, Surya, Praveen, Mahesh Rana and Mukesh. The arrested were charged for gambling under the relevant Section of the Gambling Act. The police also confiscated seized cash and playing cards. The arrested persons were released on bail after interrogation.
In a crackdown against gamblers, the Gurugram police have registered 121 cases till July 29 this year and nabbed 126 suspects. Besides, the police have seized Rs 12.57 lakh cash, officials said.
