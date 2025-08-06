Six arrested for murder in Ambala

The Ambala police have arrested six people in connection with the murder of Akash Matta.

The accused were identified as Gaurav, Hardeep Singh, Ravinder, Jaspreet Singh, Dhruv and Jasbir Singh, all residents of Punjab. They were produced in a court, which sent Dhruv and Jasbir Singh to a two-day police remand, while the remaining accused were sent into judicial custody.

A police spokesperson said Anil, a resident of Kurukshetra, in his complaint to police on August 3 said his nephew Akash Matta was beaten to death at a drug de-addiction centre in Rasulpur village. During the investigation, six people were arrested and the matter was under investigation.

Anil said Akash was undergoing treatment at a drug de-addiction centre in Kalka but was later shifted to another centre at Rasulpur village by the centre operator without obtaining permission from the family. On August 2, the family members were told that Akash had died in an accident, however, it was found that he was thrashed. A case was registered at the Naggal police station.

Naggal Police Station SHO Karambir said as per the investigation, the deceased had some dispute with Ankit, an employee at the centre. Earlier, Ankit was also an addict, but later he started working as an employee there. Following the dispute, Ankit and the remaining accused thrashed Akash, and he died. While the other accused had been arrested, efforts were being made to arrest Ankit.