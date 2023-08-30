Six Bills passed on last day

Chandigarh, August 29
On the last day of the monsoon session, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today passed six Bills, including the Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority Bill. A few of the other Bills are the Goods and Services (Amendment) Bill, the Instruments Repeal Bill and the Juvenile Smoking Repeal Bill.
