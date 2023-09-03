Six booked in murder case

Ambala, September 2
The police have booked six persons in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old youth, who was attacked and left injured on the road at Saha last night. The victim has been identified as Gurmeet, a resident of Samlehri village.
A case has been registered on the complaint of Rajkumar, brother of the deceased, against Gurmail Singh, Naresh, Rahul, Prakash, Shunty and Satta.
Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Saha police station, said: “The victim and the accused had old rivalry. The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem.”
