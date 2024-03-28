Six cyber criminals arrested

Chandigarh, March 27
In a significant breakthrough, the police has apprehended six cyber criminals for defrauding numerous individuals of substantial sums of money. These cybercriminals operated through various social media platforms, primarily Instagram and Telegram, where they orchestrated their fraudulent schemes.
One of their common tactics involved deceiving victims into transferring money to fake accounts under the guise of various enticing offers. The cyber police station spearheading the investigation uncovered the intricate methods employed by these criminals. They discovered that the fraudsters would promptly transfer the ill-gotten funds to other fictitious accounts and subsequently withdraw cash.
A police spokesperson elaborated on the arrests, indicating that four of the cybercriminals were apprehended in Rajasthan, while the remaining two were nabbed in Mewat and Jind, respectively.
