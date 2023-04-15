Six days on, farmers await payment in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 14

Despite selling his produce on April 8, Bhadur Singh, a farmer, still awaits payment. He has been making rounds of arhtiya, but to no avail.

“The government claims that the payment of the farmers would be transferred to their accounts within 48-72 hours of procurement, but six days have elapsed and I haven’t received any payment,” said Singh. Bhadur’s case, however, is not an isolated one. There are many farmers facing the same problem. As per the sources, the government claims that due to slow lifting of wheat, payment is getting delayed.

“The procurement agencies have been told to process the payment soon,” Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said.