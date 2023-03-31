Six decades on, Haryana to pay Rs 1L costs to 82-yr-old war widow

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 30

Nearly six decades after Constable Man Singh laid his life in an encounter with Pakistani paratroopers in September 1965, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the State of Haryana will bear Rs 1 lakh costs to his 82-year-old widow. She had moved the court following a dispute between the States of Punjab and Haryana on liability to pay pension.

Compliance affidavit Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan also directed the Haryana Principal Accountant-General (A&E) to file a compliance affidavit regarding the disbursement of pension arrears and payment of costs to the petitioner. The case will now come up for further hearing on April 11.

Justice Sangwan had asserted that both the States, on the face of it, were putting the liability on each other. The matter was required to be looked into for providing immediate financial assistance to the petitioner, war widow.

Justice Sangwan had also made it clear that the State found at fault for wrongfully fixing the liability on the other would have to bear Rs 1 lakh costs. The Accountants-General (A-G) of Haryana and Punjab were also directed to hold a joint meeting.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, Justice Sangwan observed an affidavit by the Punjab A-G filed in pursuance to the previous order said the issue regarding revision of the petitioner’s family pension was discussed in a joint meeting. It was decided that the same would be done by the Haryana Principal A-G (A & E).

It is also stated that the petitioner’s family pension was granted by the erstwhile Punjab State from November 1, 1966. It was later routed through Mahendragarh SP and the petitioner’s pension case file was also in the possession of the Haryana A-G’s office. It is further stated that a communication was sent by Haryana Principal A-G to its counterpart in Punjab, stating that the pension case file furnished by the Narnaul Superintendent of Police’s office was available in the office of the Haryana A-G.

Haryana, in its affidavit, stated that the revised family pension from January 1, 1986, and the interest, was to be paid by its administrative department. But till date, the actual payment, along with the interest, had not been made.

“As observed in the last order dated February 20 that whichever State was found at fault for wrongfully fixing the liability on the other State would have to bear costs of Rs 1 lakh, it is the liability of the State of Haryana to pay the costs of Rs 1 lakh to the petitioner,” Justice Sangwan asserted.