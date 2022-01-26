Six HCS officers transferred

Chandigarh, January 25
The Haryana Government has issued the transfer and posting orders of six HCS officers with immediate effect.
Virender Singh Dhull, SDM, Bilaspur, has been posted as the Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation (MC), Yamunanagar. Jaspal Singh, Joint Commissioner, Yamunanagar MC, has been posted as Bilaspur SDM.
Gaurav Gupta, Additional CEO, Zila Parishad, Bhiwani, has been posted as Additional CEO, Zila Parishad, Rohtak.
Aanchal Bhaskar, Additional CEO, Zila Parishad, Kaithal, has been posted as Additional CEO, Zila Parishad, Hisar.
Meanwhile, Renuka, Additional CEO, Zila Parishad, Hisar, has been posted as Additional CEO, Zila Parishad, Jind. Ankita Verma, Additional CEO, Zila Parishad, Nuh, has been posted as Additional CEO, Zila Parishad, Sonepat. —
