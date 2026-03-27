The Gharaunda police have arrested six persons in connection with a double murder case over a land dispute in Mundigarhi village. The police have also impounded seven tractors, a motorcycle and seized sharp-edged weapons from the possession of the accused.

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Giving details, Gharaunda SHO Inder Singh said two persons were killed and several others injured during a violent clash at Mundigarhi village on Thursday. The arrested accused belong to both groups involved in the dispute. They had been identified as Mehtab, Kamil, Saddam, Afsar, Gayur and Wajid, all residents of Mundigarhi, he added.

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He said the confrontation broke out in the fields when the two groups clashed over possession of agricultural land. The dispute turned violent, with lathis, stones and illegal weapons being used. Two persons, Wahid (65) and his nephew Shabbira (60), lost their lives in the clash. Wahid was fatally injured after being run over by a tractor, while Shabbira died due to severe assault injuries.

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Cross FIRs have been registered against both groups under charges of murder and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

All six arrested accused were produced before a court, which granted three days of police custody for interrogation. The police are probing the involvement of other individuals and have intensified efforts to identify and apprehend all those involved.