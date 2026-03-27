icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Six held for double murder over land dispute at Haryana's Karnal village

Six held for double murder over land dispute at Haryana's Karnal village

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 10:41 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The six accused in custody of the Karnal police.
Advertisement

The Gharaunda police have arrested six persons in connection with a double murder case over a land dispute in Mundigarhi village. The police have also impounded seven tractors, a motorcycle and seized sharp-edged weapons from the possession of the accused.

Advertisement

Giving details, Gharaunda SHO Inder Singh said two persons were killed and several others injured during a violent clash at Mundigarhi village on Thursday. The arrested accused belong to both groups involved in the dispute. They had been identified as Mehtab, Kamil, Saddam, Afsar, Gayur and Wajid, all residents of Mundigarhi, he added.

Advertisement

He said the confrontation broke out in the fields when the two groups clashed over possession of agricultural land. The dispute turned violent, with lathis, stones and illegal weapons being used. Two persons, Wahid (65) and his nephew Shabbira (60), lost their lives in the clash. Wahid was fatally injured after being run over by a tractor, while Shabbira died due to severe assault injuries.

Advertisement

Cross FIRs have been registered against both groups under charges of murder and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

All six arrested accused were produced before a court, which granted three days of police custody for interrogation. The police are probing the involvement of other individuals and have intensified efforts to identify and apprehend all those involved.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts