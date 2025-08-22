Six held for ‘kidnapping’ three youths

The Gurugram police have arrested six persons accused of kidnapping three youths. The kidnapping reportedly occurred after a dispute between the accused and the victims.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, soon after the dispute, Vineet, Rahul, Bhavya, Sumit, Kuldeep, Golu and Akash kidnapped Pramod Choubey and Mukesh Jairam. It is alleged that after kidnapping the victims, they beat them. After receiving information, a team of the Sector 40 police station began searching for the accused, barricading the area. After spotting the police, the accused left the kidnapped youths on a roadside and tried to flee, but were arrested. The police have recovered the van used in the crime. The accused were produced before a city court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.