DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Six held for ‘kidnapping’ three youths

Six held for ‘kidnapping’ three youths

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:59 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Gurugram police have arrested six persons accused of kidnapping three youths. The kidnapping reportedly occurred after a dispute between the accused and the victims.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, soon after the dispute, Vineet, Rahul, Bhavya, Sumit, Kuldeep, Golu and Akash kidnapped Pramod Choubey and Mukesh Jairam. It is alleged that after kidnapping the victims, they beat them. After receiving information, a team of the Sector 40 police station began searching for the accused, barricading the area. After spotting the police, the accused left the kidnapped youths on a roadside and tried to flee, but were arrested. The police have recovered the van used in the crime. The accused were produced before a city court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts