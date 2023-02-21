Six injured in factory boiler explosion

Tribune News Service

Palwal, February 20

A total of six workers were injured when a boiler exploded in a cable manufacturing company located near Mitrol village of the district today. All those injured have been referred to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered in the matter.

The incident took place around 9 am during the preparation of some liquid material. The injured have been identified as Gaurav, Daya Chand, Jugan, Krishan, Rakesh and Sachin, who were rushed to the Civil Hospital soon after the incident. A Senior Medical Officer at the hospital said the injured had sustained burn injuries between 30 to 50 per cent, and had been shifted to Safdurjung Hospital in Delhxi after the first aid.

As the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, the police have launched investigation into the matter after registering a case of negligence in this regard, said a police official.

#palwal