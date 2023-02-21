Six injured in factory boiler explosion

Palwal, February 20
A total of six workers were injured when a boiler exploded in a cable manufacturing company located near Mitrol village of the district today. All those injured have been referred to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered in the matter.
The incident took place around 9 am during the preparation of some liquid material. The injured have been identified as Gaurav, Daya Chand, Jugan, Krishan, Rakesh and Sachin, who were rushed to the Civil Hospital soon after the incident. A Senior Medical Officer at the hospital said the injured had sustained burn injuries between 30 to 50 per cent, and had been shifted to Safdurjung Hospital in Delhxi after the first aid.
As the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, the police have launched investigation into the matter after registering a case of negligence in this regard, said a police official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...