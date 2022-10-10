Six kids drown in pit in Gurugram

Gurugram, October 9
Six children died after drowning in an inundated pit in Bajghera village in Sector 111 today evening.
After the families raised an alarm, the police rushed to the spot and found clothes of the children. A rescue operation was launched and bodies of six children were recovered. “The bodies of the children, all aged between 8 and 13, have been recovered. We’ve made announcements in the area to inform us about any other missing child. If needed, we will again comb the pond again or drain it,” said DCNishant Yadav. The deceased have been identified as Varun, Rahul, Deva, Durgesh, Ajit and Piyush. The pit was constructed on a private land and a magisterial inquiry has been marked. CM Manohar Lal Khattar got in touch with the administration and announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the families.
