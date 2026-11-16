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Home / Haryana / Six-lane, 2.75-km elevated corridor to ease traffic congestion in Haryana’s Sohna

Six-lane, 2.75-km elevated corridor to ease traffic congestion in Haryana’s Sohna

The corridor, which will be constructed at the junction of NH-919 and NH-248A, will give a major boost to the traffic management system in Sohna

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:03 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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The corridor will help segregate traffic between Gurugram and Nuh from local and cross traffic, ensuring smoother and uninterrupted movement of vehicles. iStock
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Haryana Public Works (Buildings and Roads) and Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa informed that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved Rs 340.78 crore for the construction of a 2.75-km-long, six-lane elevated corridor at Sohna Chowk in Sohna, Nuh district.

He said that the elevated corridor, which will be constructed at the junction of NH-919 and NH-248A, will give a major boost to the traffic management system in Sohna. It will help segregate traffic between Gurugram and Nuh from local and cross traffic, ensuring smoother and uninterrupted movement of vehicles.

Gangwa said that the project is particularly important in view of the steadily increasing traffic and rapid urbanisation in the region. The construction of the elevated corridor will reduce traffic congestion at Sohna Chowk, increase road capacity and save travel time for commuters. It will also further improve the region's connectivity with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the KMP Expressway.

The Minister said that developing a strong and modern road network in Haryana is among the key priorities of the State Government. The project will not only provide relief from existing traffic congestion but also ensure better road connectivity to meet the region's future requirements.

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Expressing gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for approving this important project, Gangwa said that coordinated efforts by the Central and Haryana Governments are continuously strengthening road infrastructure across the state.

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