Six months on, BJP yet to name state chief

For over six months now, the BJP has delayed electing a new state president in Haryana, despite completing most of its organisational revamp. While hopefuls wait in anticipation, the party high command seems in no hurry to fill the crucial post.

Advertisement

Following its historic third consecutive win in the October 5 Assembly elections, the BJP swiftly began internal restructuring — conducting booth-level and mandal-level polls. District president elections, seen as a key step towards electing the state chief, were also completed after a brief break due to the February–March municipal elections.

However, the final step — appointment of the state president — remains pending. Insiders cite the high command’s preoccupation with municipal polls and the Indo-Pak armed conflict as reasons for the delay. But many believe there’s more to it than scheduling conflicts.

Advertisement

Though the BJP formally conducts an electoral process for this position, it is well understood that the choice of state president ultimately rests with the Central leadership. “The leader who enjoys the ‘blessings’ of the party high command is elected to the top post,” a party insider noted.

Former CM and current Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar continues to wield considerable influence, especially in matters concerning Haryana. Sources say the leadership wants Khattar and other senior leaders to be fully on board before finalising the next state chief.

Advertisement

The current state president, Mohan Lal Badoli, was expected to be reappointed earlier this year. However, allegations of gangrape filed by a woman from Delhi against him and singer Rocky Mittal on January 14 put his future in limbo. Though the case fizzled out after a closure report by Himachal Pradesh Police, speculation about a leadership change gained momentum.

“The election process was delayed as the party was busy with the municipal elections. Victory in the civic body polls was more important than naming the new state chief,” said a source.

The Indo-Pak conflict further diverted the Central leadership’s attention, prolonging the decision. A senior BJP functionary dismissed the delay, saying, “We have a triple-engine government with the Centre, the state and the Panchayati Raj Institutions. The election of the state unit chief is of academic interest only,” he quipped.

Badoli, a prominent Brahmin face, was appointed state president in July last year after Nayab Singh Saini became Chief Minister. The duo —representing Brahmin and OBC communities — was instrumental in BJP’s hat-trick win in Haryana and subsequent municipal election victories.

When Badoli assumed charge, other names like former MP Sanjay Bhatia, ex-minister Manish Grover and Ajay Gaur were also in contention. The current state unit has three general secretaries: Krishan Bedi, Archana Gupta and Surinder Punia. Interestingly, Badoli himself was a general secretary before his elevation.