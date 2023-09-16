Six more dengue cases in Hisar, total count 145

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 15

The dengue cases continue to rise in Hisar district with six more positive cases detected today. The count reaches 145, out of which 21 persons are active dengue patients.

The congested areas like Patel Nagar, Mirzapur Road, Dhani Pirawali, Navdeep Colony, Dogran Mohalla and Mastnath Colony are a few of the worst-affected localities in the district. Many cases have also been detected in rural areas. Sources at the Health Department claim over 106 dengue cases have been detected in the last two weeks in the district, which is a cause for concern.

Noor Mohammad, a Health Department employee, said the district authorities have embarked on a massive drive to spread awareness in the urban areas as well as in affected villages. “Teams have been deployed in the town to detect larvae in water tanks,” he said. Mohammad said their team has served notices to over 90 families until now. The MC authorities have resorted to fogging in the affected areas.

District Malaria Officer Dr Subhash Khatreja said there are about 200 teams which have been fanned out in the entire district to create awareness about stagnant water being breeding ground for the dengue larvae. He added that the Health Department teams have served over 3,000 challans to families after detecting larvae at their residences.

