Six more villages declared drug-free in Sirsa district

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 15

Under an awareness campaign launched against drugs, a programme was organised today in the district’s villages, wherein six villages were declared drug-free. Forty-one villages in the district have become drug-free so far.

At the programme that was held in Bansudhar village, the panchayats of the six villages — Bansudhar, Maujdin, Dhani-400, Burj Karamgarh, Dhani Kheowali, and Dhani Kahan Singh — were honoured by the Sirsa police.

On the occasion, a tug-of-war match was also organised between police officials and villagers, conveying the message of engaging in sports activities and give up drugs.

Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan said 35 villages had already been declared drug-free. He further said while the campaign was launched to crack down on drug traffickers, it was also raising awareness among general public and youth.

He said teams of police officials have been formed in four sports categories — volleyball, handball, football and cricket.

The teams were visiting towns and villages, engaging local youth in sports activities and promoting the message of drug-free living among them.

He said the awareness campaign was bringing fruitful results, and that youths were coming forward to quit drugs, receive treatment with the support of local administration and reintegrate into the society.

He urged the public to inform the police about those involved in the drug trade without any hesitation so that strict action could be taken against them.

On the occasion, Bansudhar village sarpanch Manoj Kumar said the campaign was inspiring youths to stay away from drugs, and those indulging in drugs were being rehabilitated and reintegrated into the mainstream society.

In addition, strict action was being taken against drug sellers, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa