Six officials held for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau (VB) caught six officials, including an XEN, junior engineer, policeman, registry clerk, patwari and computer operator, during the last 24 hours while accepting and demanding Rs 1.95 lakh bribe in separate incidents.

Sharing information today, a VB spokesperson said in the first case, Virender Cheema, a patwari posted in Ambala, was caught accepting bribe of Rs 25,000. He had taken bribe from complainant for separation of land khewat. When the patwari demanded bribe, the complainant approached the VB. After verifying the complaint, a VB team laid a trap and arrested patwari red-handed with the bribe money.

In the second case, the VB arrested registry clerk Ved Parkash, posted at Kadipur Gurugram sub-tehsil office, while demanding Rs 80,000 bribe for the mutual transfer of plots, located at Hayatpur Gurugram village.

In the third case, a VB team caught Chander Shekhar, computer operator of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, along with Naveen Kumar Yadav, XEN, Irrigation Department, while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for preparing a contractor licence (construction) of the complainant.

Suspect Chander Shakher was arrested while accepting Rs 5,000 while Naveen Kumar Yadav, XEN, was arrested for demanding and accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe in connection with the issuance of contractor licence earlier.

In the fourth case, a VB team nabbed Mukesh, a junior engineer, horticulture wing, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, while accepting Rs 60,000 bribe from a complainant in lieu of facilitating bill payments, which were pending with the civic body.

In the fifth case, head constable Ajay Kumar, posted in Yamunanagar district, was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for completing an investigation in an accident case registered at the Radaur police station.

Further investigations were underway, the VB spokesperson said.