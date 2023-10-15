Six overloaded vehicles impounded, fine of Rs 4 lakh imposed

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 14

A team of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau has impounded six overloaded vehicles in Radaur subdivision of Yamunanagar district. After imposing a fine of about Rs 4 lakh on the violators, the vehicles were handed over to the police.

Five vehicles were carrying mining minerals while one was carrying wood. As per information, a team of the bureau conducted a check on the overloaded vehicles in the Radaur area on Friday.

A team member told mediapersons that they caught three tippers, one tractor-trailer and two trucks loaded with sand beyond permissible limits from Karera Model Town village near Radaur.

