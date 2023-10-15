Six overloaded vehicles impounded, fine of Rs 4 lakh imposed

Yamunanagar, October 14
A team of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau has impounded six overloaded vehicles in Radaur subdivision of Yamunanagar district. After imposing a fine of about Rs 4 lakh on the violators, the vehicles were handed over to the police.
Five vehicles were carrying mining minerals while one was carrying wood. As per information, a team of the bureau conducted a check on the overloaded vehicles in the Radaur area on Friday.
A team member told mediapersons that they caught three tippers, one tractor-trailer and two trucks loaded with sand beyond permissible limits from Karera Model Town village near Radaur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza
Iran, Egypt join Turkiye, China & Russia in calling on Tel A...
Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza
The US has intensified its global engagement amid an imminen...
Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls
Former MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chh...
160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry
5 Punjab facilities with 100-plus footfall under lens