Six peahens found dead in Aravallis

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 7

Six peahens were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Aravallis, causing consternation in the Wildlife Department. The birds lay dead near a popular feeding site Kholi-waale Baba Mandir. Environmentalists allege that the birds have been poisoned but wildlife experts suspect fungal infection for the deaths.

The bodies have been sent to Hisar for pathological review and postmortem. “Prima facie, it appears to be fungal infection. The people mindlessly keep dumping grains, which are covered in fungus owing to water nearby. These are wild birds and we have instructed that feeding at this spot be stopped immediately,” said Wildlife Inspector Rajesh Chahal.

Environmentalists, however, claim that this is not the first such instance. Dubious persons roam in the area and target animals in the absence of patrol, they say. They have demanded an investigation in the deaths and a special wildlife police force for the Aravallis region.