Six Railways staff felicitated

Ambala, March 2
To encourage safe and accident-free train operation, Gurinder Mohan Singh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala Division, awarded monthly GM Safety Award to six employees. The employees were felicitated for preventing train accidents by showing awareness and alertness while on duty in various sections of the division.
The DRM awarded Sukhwinder Singh, gateman of Mianpur, Sanjay Gupta, station master of Morinda, Amit Kumar, assistant traffic of Ambala, Ramesh Pointsman of Pilkhani, Anil Saini, station master of Darazpur and Manoj Kumar, gateman of Ambala, with a certificate, a medal and Rs2000 in cash for outstanding safety work in their respective fields.
The DRM said, “An alert person is the best means of safety. All employees should encourage their counterparts to adopt safe working practices at their respective headquarters.”
Meanwhile, the Ambala Division has collected over Rs4.74 crore fine from unauthorised passengers and for different violations, including littering, smoking, not wearing mask, and carrying unbooked luggage, in February.
A total of 608 checks were conducted in February across the division during which 81,922 cases of illegal travel and other violations were detected and a fine of Rs4.74 crore was recovered.
The DRM said, “To ensure Covid norms are followed by all, 187 persons have been fined for not wearing face mask. Regular checks are conducted at main stations of the division during which 224 passengers have been apprehended under the Anti-Littering Act and Rs39,170 recovered fine from them.” — TNS
