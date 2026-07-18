The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, is continuously taking action against those selling single-use plastic items and banned polythene.

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A team of the MC raided Govindpura village and Jagadhri grain market and recovered banned polythene from six shopkeepers. The team also issued challans to all the six shopkeepers on the spot and collected the fine from them.

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The officials of the MC also warned the shopkeepers that if they were found using banned polythene and single-use plastic items again, their goods would also be confiscated.

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According to information, on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, teams have been formed under the leadership of Chief Sanitation Inspector (CSI) Harjeet Singh in Zone-1 and CSI Vinod Beniwal in Zone-2 to implement a complete ban on single-use plastic items.

A team of Sanitary Inspector Sushil Sharma and Swachh Bharat Mission Urban expert Akash Kumar on Satu initially raided Govindpura village falling in Ward-22 of the MC. During the raid, banned polythene was found with three shopkeepers. The team issued challans to all three shopkeepers on the spot and confiscated polythene.

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The team then proceeded to the grain market, where banned polythene was also seized from three shopkeepers. The team issued challans to all shopkeepers. Sanitation Inspector Sushil Sharma clarified to the shopkeepers that single-use plastic items were completely banned and strict action was being taken against those found using it.

CSI Vinod Beniwal said from July 1, 2020, a complete ban had been imposed on the use of 19 single-use plastic items, including polythene, plastic spoons, plates, glasses, ice cream sticks and other items.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar appealed to the public to cooperate in keeping the city clean and beautiful.