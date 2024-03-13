Six Sirsa villages declared drug-free

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 12

The Sirsa police declared six villages in the Nathusari Chopta police station area of the district drug-free today. Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan honoured the village panchayats of these six villages, stating that the coordinated efforts of the police and villagers had succeeded in making these villages free of drug addiction.

The SP was the chief guest at the awareness programme against drug menace at Gudia Khera village of the district, which was attended by several villagers and elected representatives of the panchayats. The six villages declared drug-free are Gudia Khera, Barasari, Baruwali-2, Araniyanwali, Ali Mohammad and Chauburja.

The SP also honoured the village panchayats of these villages during the event.

Addressing the youth gathered on the occasion. Bhushan said they should play a leading role in the social movement against drug abuse.

“The youth should stay away from drugs and channelise their energies towards education and sports,” he said. Admitting that addiction was a serious problem for society, he said the police, with the assistance of villagers, had started a campaign for eradicating addiction.

The SP said the police hadbeen organising sports competitions in the village in an attempt to motivate the youth to stay away from drugs. The SP said the district police had registered about 160 youths from the district at the Civil Hospital and were getting them treated with the help of the local administration so that they could be re-integrated into the mainstream.

