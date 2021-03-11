Six Urban Local Bodies officials suspended in bungling cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

As many as six officials of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department have been put under suspension in four-year-old embezzlement cases dating back to 2017 and 2018.

An official spokesperson said four years ago, the CM Window had received two embezzlement complaints against these officials and after investigation; all of them had been found guilty of the allegations raised against them. As per the departmental findings, strict action was recommended against the errant officials.

The CM after reviewing the findings had directed not only to suspend these officials but also lodge an FIR against them. As per the official records, in 2017, the CM Window had received complaints alleging inflating the original estimate of Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh in respect of earthwork in an unapproved area. The payment was released in total disregard of rules/provisions as the work was executed in an unapproved area. Later the complaint was marked to the Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, and as per the findings in the inquiry report of the DC, appropriate action was recommended against the then JE, Jasmeer, Javed Hussain, ME, Rajesh Dalal, JE, and Lakhmi Chand Raghav, ME posted during the said period. In 2018, a similar complaint was lodged regarding discrepancies in inviting tender under the CM Announcement Code No. 18152 dated December 18, 2016, regarding the installation of street lights on the main road at Bawani Khera City The matter was then inquired by the ADC, Bhiwani who recommended appropriate action against Pankaj Dhanda, ME, and Parveen Kumar, JE.