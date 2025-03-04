Six vehicles parked near exam centre impounded in Jhajjar

In an effort to ensure a cheat-free environment during the ongoing Haryana Board of School Education examinations, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pradeep Dahiya, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Logesh Kumar P, on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of several examination centres in the district. The DC reviewed the arrangements at the centres at Dawla, Hasanpur, Silana village, and Jhajjar city, emphasising the importance of maintaining strict security and discipline.

During the visit, Dahiya ordered the impounding of six vehicles that were illegally parked within the prescribed 200-metre boundary of the Silana village examination centre. The move was part of the district administration's ongoing efforts to ensure that the examinations were free from any malpractice.

Speaking to officials and staff at the centres, the DC reiterated the administration’s commitment to conducting the exams in a peaceful and cheat-free environment. He stated, "Those who cheat or make others cheat will not be spared under any circumstances," and warned that anyone caught engaging in or aiding cheating would face immediate legal action, including FIR registration. He also instructed that all examination centres should be closely monitored to prevent any unauthorised activities.

Dahiya emphasised that securing the integrity of the examinations was the top priority of the district administration and that all necessary security arrangements were made at the centres to ensure a smooth examination process. He also called for strict enforcement to maintain discipline, with instructions for no outsiders to be allowed near the centres.

Dahiya further said Subdivisional Magistrates (SDMs) across the district were assigned special responsibility for overseeing the examination process. SDMs from Badli, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar and Beri were actively monitoring the exam centres, ensuring that no cheating or irregularities took place.

To further enhance surveillance, nine flying squad teams were deployed across the district. These teams consisted of SDM teams, DEOs, and Haryana School Education Board staff. Their role was to conduct regular inspections and take immediate action if any violations were detected during the examinations.