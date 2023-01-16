Six wagons of goods train derail in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 15

Six wagons of a goods train derailed on the Rohtak-Jind line near Samar Gopalpur village here today.

The derailment disrupted the traffic on the track for several hours. The movement of trains resumed in the afternoon.

The exact reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. No casualty was reported in the mishap.

The incident took place in the morning when the train was heading towards Jind. People working nearby rushed to the spot on hearing a large sound.

BS Meena, station superintendent, confirmed that six wagons got derailed, adding that the traffic had resumed.