Six-year-old run over by school bus in Faridabad village, dies

Faridabad, September 7
A six-year-old girl was run over by the bus of her school at Chhainsa village here today. A case has been registered, but no arrest has been made so far.
According to a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father Sohan Pal, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm after his daughter Gunjan, a student of Navjyoti Public School, disembarked from the bus.
He alleged the driver moved the bus without verifying whether the child had alighted safely or not. The girl lost balance and was crushed under the rear wheel of the bus.
The complainant said his daughter would have been alive had the staff helped her to alight from the bus and cross the road safely. The bus staff fled the spot after the incident. Local residents took the victim to the hospital where she was declared dead.
A case has been registered and manhunt launched to arrest the culprits.
