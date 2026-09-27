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Home / Haryana / Six years after youth’s murder, girlfriend’s father jailed for life

Six years after youth’s murder, girlfriend’s father jailed for life

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Jeet Ram in custody of Dabwali police.
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Nearly six years after the murder of 19-year-old Pawan of Chautala village, a Sirsa court has sentenced the father of his girlfriend to life imprisonment.

District and Sessions Judge Puneesh Jindia convicted Jeet Ram for Pawan’s murder and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Friday. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo an additional one-year jail term.

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The case dates back to March 10, 2020. According to Palvinder Singh, public prosecutor, Pawan had been in a relationship with a young woman from the same village for around three to four years.

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The two wanted to marry, but her family opposed the relationship. The dispute had earlier led to a village panchayat, where Pawan and his family had assured the woman’s family that he would not contact her again.

However, the two allegedly remained in touch. The police said Jeet Ram was angry after learning about their continued contact.

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On Holi that year, Pawan reportedly rode his motorcycle past the woman’s house several times. Jeet Ram warned him against entering the street. Later, after learning that Pawan had returned, he allegedly took a knife from his house and went looking for him.

According to the complaint, Pawan was returning home with his brother Indraj when Jeet Ram and others reached the spot. Jeet Ram allegedly pushed Pawan from behind and attacked him with a knife.

Pawan suffered multiple injuries and fell unconscious. His family took him to the government hospital in Chautala, from where he was referred to Dabwali. Doctors there declared him dead.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Pawan’s brother and arrested Jeet Ram on March 12, 2020. Two other accused named in the case were found not involved during the investigation. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court convicted Jeet Ram on Friday.

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