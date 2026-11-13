Six years on the run, woman wanted in assault case arrested in Sirsa

A woman who had been evading the police for six years in an assault case was finally arrested by the Sirsa police on Thursday. The accused, identified as Tara Devi, is a resident of MC Colony, Sirsa, and was currently living in Patiala, Punjab.

According to the police, a case of assault was registered against her at the Civil Lines police station in Sirsa in 2020. She was arrested and later released on bail. However, she stopped appearing before the court on scheduled dates despite repeated notices.

After she repeatedly failed to appear, the court declared her a proclaimed offender (PO) on May 27, 2025. A fresh case was also registered against her under Section 209 of the BNS.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the PO staff arrested Tara Devi. She was produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody. Police said the drive to arrest proclaimed offenders was being carried out on the directions of Sirsa SP Deepak Saharan.