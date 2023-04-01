Six youths killed in Hisar road mishap

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 31

Six youths were killed when their car rammed into a tree on the Agroha-Adampur roadside in Hisar district on Friday. The car went out of control and rammed into the tree.

The deceased were identified as Sagar (23) and Sobhit, both residents of Khara Barwala village, Abhinav (22), Ashok (25), Deepak (23) and Arvind (24), all residents of Kishangarh village in the district.

Seven youths were travelling in the car. One of the occupants, Bhuvnesh, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital. The police registered a case of accidental deaths and started an investigation.

