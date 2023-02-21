Skeleton found in heap of cow dung at village

Karnal, February 20
The Gharaunda police found a skeleton in a heap of cow dung this morning near Kaimla village. Prima facie, it seemed to be that of a human being, but the police sent the bones for forensic examination. The FSL reports would also reveal the sex and age of the skeleton.
On the information that a skeleton was found in a heap of cow dung, the Gharaunda police reached the spot and took the bones into its custody. Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP), said initial investigation pointed towards the skeleton to be that of a human being. To verify this, they had sent the bones for forensic examination.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...