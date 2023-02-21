Skeleton found in heap of cow dung at village

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 20

The Gharaunda police found a skeleton in a heap of cow dung this morning near Kaimla village. Prima facie, it seemed to be that of a human being, but the police sent the bones for forensic examination. The FSL reports would also reveal the sex and age of the skeleton.

On the information that a skeleton was found in a heap of cow dung, the Gharaunda police reached the spot and took the bones into its custody. Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP), said initial investigation pointed towards the skeleton to be that of a human being. To verify this, they had sent the bones for forensic examination.

