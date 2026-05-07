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Home / Haryana / Skeleton found near Fatehabad police chowki, kin allege murder

Skeleton found near Fatehabad police chowki, kin allege murder

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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In a shocking incident, a skeleton was recovered from a field near Guru Nanakpura police chowki on Ratia Road, sending shockwaves through the locality. The deceased has been identified as Virsa, a resident of Aharwan village. The young man, who was scheduled to marry on May 4, has left his family devastated.

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According to the family, Virsa left home on April 18 to collect some groceries but did not return. After an extensive search, his family lodged a missing person report at the Sadar police station on April 19.

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Residents first reported finding a skull in the field close to the police chowki. The skull was taken to the Civil Hospital for verification. When Virsa’s family arrived, they identified him from the clothes and shoes found near the skull. Following this, the police conducted a detailed search of the field and recovered other skeletal remains from multiple locations.

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The family has accused a local youth of killing Virsa while under the influence of drugs and demanded a strict investigation to ensure justice. “We want a fair and thorough probe so that the culprit is punished,” the family said.

The police have seized all skeletal remains and sent them to Agroha Medical College for DNA testing. Officials stated that the scientific report will confirm the identity of the deceased and determine the cause of death. Meanwhile, the police are investigating every aspect of the case, including the movements of the accused and any witnesses in the area.

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