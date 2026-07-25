Skill, industry integration key to employability, says Haryana Higher Education Minister

Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) on Friday hosted a follow-up workshop on ‘Skill-Based Curricula and Micro-Credentials in Higher Education’ under the aegis of the Haryana State Higher Education Council (HSHEC).

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Inaugurating the workshop, Haryana Higher Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said education must be integrated with skills and industry to make students employable and entrepreneurial.

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Welcomed by HSHEC Chairman Prof Kailash Chandra Sharma and SVSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dinesh Kumar, the Minister said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has made higher education more flexible and employment-oriented, and its effective implementation will help India achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He also reviewed the progress made by universities in introducing skill-based programmes and micro-credentials.

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Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty Dr Raj Nehru stressed the need to raise Haryana’s Gross Enrolment Ratio from around 33 per cent to 50 per cent among the 18-24 age group and said industries increasingly value micro-credentials. Prof Sharma highlighted the importance of integrating internships and experiential learning with academic curricula in line with UGC guidelines, while HSHEC Vice-Chairman Prof SK Gakhar said skill-based education has become essential in today’s era.

Prof Dinesh Kumar said skill programmes should be aligned with the NEP and include micro-credentials to improve placement opportunities. Earlier, State Project Director Prof RS Rathore outlined the objectives of the workshop.

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The dignitaries visited the Centre of Excellence and students’ startup exhibition. The Minister also inaugurated the University’s newly constructed Conference Room, released the latest edition of Kaushal Samvad and planted a sapling on the campus.