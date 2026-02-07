DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Haryana / Skill-oriented environmental workshop ends at K'shetra

Skill-oriented environmental workshop ends at K'shetra

Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:21 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Kurukshetra University
A five-day industry-linked, skill-based workshop on ‘Environment and Sustainable Development’ concluded at Kurukshetra University on Friday. The workshop was organised by the Institute of Environmental Studies, Kurukshetra University, in collaboration with the Centre for Skill Development and the Kurukshetra University Kurukshetra Alumni Association.

In the presidential address of the valedictory ceremony, Kurukshetra University Registrar Virender Pal underscored the importance of skill-oriented environmental education in addressing contemporary environmental challenges. He also called for reviving traditional approaches to achieve sustainable development.

Prof Tejinder Sharma, coordinator, Centre for Skill Development, highlighted the necessity of organising such skill-based workshops on a regular basis at the university to enhance students’ practical competencies.

Prof Parmesh Kumar, Director, Institute of Environmental Studies, emphasised that industry-linked and skill-based programmes played a vital role in strengthening students’ practical understanding and improving employability prospects in the environmental sector.

At the workshop, Dr Anuradha delivered the first technical session on Environmental Compliance and while in the second technical session, Dr Hardeep Rai Sharma spoke on Solid Waste Management.

Workshop Coordinator Dr Bhawna Dahiya presented a comprehensive report of the workshop. The programme witnessed the participation of 85 students and scholars from various departments of the university, along with 10 resource persons from reputed industries and environmental consultancies, who contributed significantly to the successful execution of the workshop.

