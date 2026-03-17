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Home / Haryana / Skill training event concludes at Indira Gandhi college

Skill training event concludes at Indira Gandhi college

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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A seven-day Skill Training Programme organised at Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, concluded on Monday.

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The programme was

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conducted under the joint aegis of the women cell and the career guidance cell of the college. The objective of the programme was to enhance the employability of students by developing essential skills required at the modern workplace.

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During the training, important topics such as life skills, communication skills, interview skills, presentation skills, and soft skills were covered. The sessions were conducted by expert trainer Rajiv Kumar over the seven-day period. He engaged the students through interactive activities, group discussions, role plays and practical exercises aimed at improving their confidence, communication abilities, and professional behaviour.

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