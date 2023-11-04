Skill varsity VC to head UGC panel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

Dr Raj Nehru, Vice-Chancellor of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, has been appointed chairman of a UGC committee to give recommendations on the curriculum, evaluation standards and credit system for vocational courses at the national level.

Dr Nehru said things were changing at a fast pace and there was a need to effect changes in vocational courses too. “For that purpose, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted this committee. New job roles are being created and changes are being made in old job roles,” he said.

“In the growing era of artificial intelligence and automation, the working style and requirements of the industry are also changing rapidly. We have to prepare vocational courses accordingly,” he added.

