Skilled labour shortage in Japan firms opens doors for 50,000 Haryana youth

Nearly 80 percent of companies in Japan's Fukuoka Prefecture, including those operating in semiconductors, automobiles, information technology and manufacturing sectors, are currently facing a severe shortage of technically skilled manpower.

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To address this challenge, the Fukuoka Prefectural government has sought Haryana's cooperation in preparing and training youth according to industry requirements so that around 50,000 young people from Haryana can be provided employment opportunities in Fukuoka over the next five years.

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A high-level meeting under the banner of 'Haryana-Fukuoka Connect 2026' was held at Haryana Niwas, Chandigarh, on Monday to further strengthen cooperation between Haryana and Japan's Fukuoka Prefecture in the fields of industrial investment, skill development, technical education and human resource development.

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Representatives from the Fukuoka Prefectural government, Fukuoka Institute of Technology and industry leaders held discussions with officials of the Haryana government, universities and various departments.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to expand employment, internship and skill development opportunities in Japan for Indian youth, particularly 50,000 students and technical professionals from Haryana, over the next five years.

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Commissioner and Secretary, Foreign Cooperation Department, Amneet P. Kumar, briefed the delegation on Haryana government's industrial policies, investment promotion initiatives and the special industrial ecosystem being developed for Japanese companies.

Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Dr. Amit Kumar Agrawal, said that to institutionalise cooperation between Haryana and Fukuoka, the Haryana Sakura Working Group has been established. A dedicated help desk has also been created to support Fukuoka-based companies and institutions. He said Haryana has implemented a single-window system to facilitate approvals and clearances for investors.

Dr. Agrawal said that through the Foreign Cooperation Department and with the support of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), students studying in Haryana's universities and higher educational institutions will get opportunities to contribute towards meeting Fukuoka's skilled workforce requirements.

He further informed that new courses in the Japanese language and technical disciplines tailored to Fukuoka's needs will also be introduced in educational institutions across Haryana.

Advisor to the Chief Minister in the Foreign Cooperation Department, Pawan Kumar Choudhary, proposed exploring the establishment of a campus of the Fukuoka Institute of Technology in Gurugram to cater to the educational needs of Japanese professionals and their families residing in Haryana and the National Capital Region.