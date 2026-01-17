DT
PT
Home / Haryana / SKM activists stage protest against Centre in Rohtak

SKM activists stage protest against Centre in Rohtak

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Activists burn copies of various Bills in Rohtak on Friday. Tribune Photo
Activists of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday organised a protest demonstration and burnt copies of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, the draft Seed Amendment Bill, the revised MNREGA and the four Labour Codes.

The protesters gathered at Mansarovar Park, where leaders addressed the gathering and highlighted what they described as “anti-people” policies being imposed on farmers, workers and other sections of the working population.

Addressing the protest, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national vice-president Inderjit Singh criticised the Centre, alleging that it was weakening the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) by renaming it as the VB-G Ram G Act, thereby threatening the livelihoods of farmers and labourers.

He also claimed that the proposed Seed Amendment Bill would further strengthen the control of domestic and foreign private companies over the seed market and deprive farmers of their traditional and inalienable rights over seeds, a key input in crop production.

Singh also criticised the Nayab Singh Saini-led state government, alleging that it had failed to release compensation for crop damage caused by floods and was shielding private insurance companies involved in irregularities while denying legitimate claims of farmers. He also demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged paddy procurement scam.

During the protest, participants took a mass pledge to continue their agitation until all the “anti-people” measures were withdrawn. They also expressed support for the nationwide strike scheduled for February 12, called by central trade unions and employees’ federations. The protesters also condemned the police notice issued to farmer leader Suresh Koth and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

Several other leaders, including Preet Singh, Satbir Singh, Vinod Deswal, Sunil Malik and Randhir Singh, were present at the protest.

