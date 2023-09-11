SKM announces support for ASHA workers' strike

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 10

Expressing solidarity with the demands of ASHA workers, the state chapter of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced that it would extend its support to the ASHA workers’ agitation for the enhancement of their honorarium. A resolution to this effect was passed in an online meeting of major constituents of the SKM.

“We decry the insensitive attitude of the government towards the month-old agitation of the women workers who are engaged in the most crucial area of maternity and associated health services with a paltry amount of honorarium. We also condemn police action taken against the workers in Panchkula, recently,” said Inderjit Singh, a SKM leader, in a press note issued here today.

He said all ASHA workers belonged to the families of farmers and deserved to be supported actively. “We are trying to mobilise support for the workers who have been on strike in all districts so that the government is forced to accept their genuine demands,” Singh added.

