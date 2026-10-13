SKM extends support to Delhi protest, says ‘with youth’

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday extended its support to the ongoing protest in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It has announced a series of demonstrations across the country to express solidarity with the protesters. The decision was taken at a meeting of the farmers’ organisation in Karnal, attended by farmer leaders and representatives of organisations from several states.

“The SKM has always supported agitations and would continue to stand with those raising their demands. We extend support to youth protesting in Delhi and farmers will hold protests at district and tehsil levels on October 23 and submit memorandums,” said BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, while interacting with the media after the meeting. He also announced that the SKM has planned a protest on November 26. Farmers from the NCR will stage a protest in Delhi.

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